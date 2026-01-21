Saroor Nagar Lake to be fully restored by year end, assures HYDRAA

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath has assured that full restoration of the Saroor Nagar Lake, popularly known as the Mini Tank Bund, would be completed by the year’s end.

HYDRAA chief AV Ranganath inspecting Saroor Nagar Lake on Wednesday

Originally spread over 140-acre of land, residential settlements sprang up over the years, leaving only 90 acre presently. On a field inspection at the lake on Wednesday, January 21, Ranganath clarified that HYDRAA’s goal is to recover the remaining area. “Very soon, we will submit proposals for its full development and restoration to the government. Once the required approvals are granted, the works will begin by March, with completed within a year.

Elaborating more, Ranganatha said 10 to 15 feet of silt would be removed to increase the lake’s depth and help improve groundwater recharge. “Inlets and outlets would be properly streamlined, and special emphasis would be placed on ensuring that the lake reduces the risks of floods during monsoons,” he said.

“HYDRAA, in coordination with the Hyderabad Water Board, will work together to prevent sewage from entering the lake. The capacity of sewage treatment plants (STPs) would be enhanced to address the issue,” he added.

Moreover, the restoration project would include bund development, construction of walking tracks, children’s play areas, sports parks, and open gyms.

Full support to Katora Houz

Ranganath also reassured HYDRAA’s support in the conservation and restoration of the 450-year-old historic Katora Houz located within the Golconda Fort, Hyderabad.

The senior officer was briefed about the water body’s development by officials of Nirmaan, an NGO tasked with taking up the restoration work.

HYDRAA chief inspecting Katora Houz

A high fence to prevent garbage dumping and a pathway around the water body would be set up. They also sought HYDRAA’s assistance in identifying an alternative to a sewage pipeline currently passing through the tank.

The water body is currently under the protection of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Khajaguda lake encroachments

The HYDRAA chief also inspected the alleged encroachments around Khajaguda Lake and identified the water body’s inlets and outlets that have been filled and diverted over time, leading to the elimination of its water spread.

The inspection also discovered that the lake’s Full Tank Level (FTL) has been largely encroached by the construction of sheds. HYDRAA has decided to examine the land ownership documents of those claiming rights over the land.