Hyderabad: The first batch of Haj pilgrims was ceremonially flagged off from Haj House, Nampally, by Minorities Welfare and Public Enterprises Minister Mohammed Azharuddin, along with Haj Committee Chairman Khusro Pasha, Telangana Waqf Board Chairman Azmatullah Hussaini, Secretary to the Minorities Department Shafiullah, and other dignitaries.

The pilgrims were sent to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport for their onward journey to Saudi Arabia to perform Haj.

430 pilgrims depart on first flight

A total of 430 pilgrims who arrived at Haj House in the evening departed on the first flight, marking the beginning of the Haj flight operations from Hyderabad. The first Haj flight is scheduled to depart at 5 am on May 4.

Speaking on the occasion, Azharuddin advised the pilgrims to spend maximum time in prayers and worship during Haj, strictly follow the rules and regulations in Saudi Arabia, and pray for the development and prosperity of Telangana and for Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

First batch of Haj pilgrims flagged off by Mohammed Azharuddin

First batch of Haj pilgrims

First batch of Haj pilgrims flagged off

Government committed to support minorities, says Mohammed Azharuddin

He said that under the leadership of Revanth Reddy, the Telangana government is taking special steps for the welfare and convenience of Haj pilgrims. He also stated that the government is committed to providing the best facilities and support for minorities in the state.

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Several prominent religious scholars and officials were present during the program, including Moulana Dr. Mohammed Saifuddin, Moulana Mufeez Ziauddin, Moulana Dr. Arif Uddin, Moulana Waheeduddin, Moulana Ghulam Qadir, and Moulana Nooruddin.