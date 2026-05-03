Burqa-clad Hyderabad women allege mistreatment at shopping mall

Hyderabad: Burqa-clad Hyderabad women have alleged mistreatment at a shopping mall located in Secunderabad.
As per the allegation of two pregnant women, they were repeatedly checked by staff despite completing their shopping.
According to the women, they had purchased items worth around Rs 5,000. However, they were stopped and checked three times.
Even after nothing was found during the initial checks, the Hyderabad women were reportedly searched two more times at the shopping mall.
Following the incident, they raised concerns and recorded a video of the staff who checked them.