Burqa-clad Hyderabad women allege mistreatment at shopping mall

As per the allegation of two pregnant women, they were repeatedly checked by staff despite completing their shopping.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd May 2026 11:15 am IST
Burqa-clad Hyderabad women allege mistreatment at shopping mall
Burqa-clad Hyderabad women allege mistreatment at shopping mall

Hyderabad: Burqa-clad Hyderabad women have alleged mistreatment at a shopping mall located in Secunderabad.

As per the allegation of two pregnant women, they were repeatedly checked by staff despite completing their shopping.

According to the women, they had purchased items worth around Rs 5,000. However, they were stopped and checked three times.

Subhan Bakery

Even after nothing was found during the initial checks, the Hyderabad women were reportedly searched two more times at the shopping mall.

Following the incident, they raised concerns and recorded a video of the staff who checked them.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd May 2026 11:15 am IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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