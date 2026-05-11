Fishing boat sinks off Goa coast, 22 fishermen rescued

Karwar: A major mishap was averted after a Persian-model fishing boat belonging to fishermen from Karwar sank in the Goa coastal region while returning from deep-sea fishing operations. All 22 fishermen onboard were rescued safely by nearby fishing crews who rushed to the spot after noticing the boat in distress.

The incident occurred near the Betul coastal area of Goa. According to sources, the boat named “Shree Amma,” owned by Dinesh Kanchan of Mudga in Karwar, had ventured into the Arabian Sea nearly a week ago for deep-sea fishing. The vessel reportedly developed technical issues before sinking into the sea.

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Fishermen operating nearby immediately launched a rescue operation and safely shifted all 22 crew members to other boats. No casualties were reported in the incident, bringing relief to the fishing community and family members of the crew.

However, the sinking of the fishing vessel has caused heavy financial losses to the owner and workers. Sources said expensive fishing nets, equipment and the boat itself were completely submerged, leading to losses estimated to be worth crores of rupees.

Local fishermen have urged authorities to provide compensation and immediate assistance to the affected boat owner and workers. The incident has once again highlighted the risks faced by deep-sea fishermen operating in unpredictable sea conditions along the western coast.