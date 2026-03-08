Fishing boat sinks after collision with ship off Kerala coast, two missing

The fishing boat identified as St Joseph had 11 crew members, all from other states, and was engaged in deep-sea fishing.

Representative Image (Photo: Katherine McCormack/Unsplash)

Kochi: Two persons are missing after a fishing boat sank following a collision with a ship off the Kollam coast, officials said on Sunday, March 8.

According to the coastal police, two crew members are missing, while nine others were rescued by the ship involved in the collision.

The vessel had left Shakthikulangara harbour in Kollam on Friday night.

The accident occurred on Saturday when the boat collided with a foreign ship around 120 nautical miles off the coast.

The impact caused severe damage to the boat and it sank within a short time, an official said.

Soon after the incident, nine crew members were rescued by the ship involved in the accident, while attempts to locate the remaining two were unsuccessful.

Police said the rescued fishermen are likely to be brought to Kochi or Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram soon.

After recording the statements of the rescued crew members, a case will be registered, officials added.

