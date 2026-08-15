Hyderabad: Tollywood actress Faria Abdullah recently found herself at the centre of a social media debate after she participated in Hyderabad’s Bonalu celebrations at the Sri Mahankaleshwara Ammavari Temple in Miralam Mandi. While many praised the actress for embracing Telangana’s culture and celebrating its spirit of inclusivity, a section of social media users questioned and trolled her for taking part in a Hindu festival as a Muslim.

Faria has now addressed the criticism and explained why the experience was deeply personal and meaningful to her.

Speaking on the podcast Ice Breaking With Isaac, Faria recalled what happened after she stepped out of the temple. She said, “Mein Mandir se bahar nikli, udhar chicken shop pe chicha uthke hamaku Assalamualaikum bole toh hum waalekum assalam bole.” For her, the moment reflected the everyday coexistence she has experienced while growing up in Hyderabad.

She went on to explain why she has always felt comfortable visiting places of worship belonging to different faiths.

“For me, temples, holy places have always been sacred and because I have been brought up in a multi-cultural family, they invited me for Bonalu. I have never experienced it and I loved the energy. If you go to Durga Maa or Kaali Maa there’s an amplified energy. This is the culture I belong to.”

Faria acknowledged that her participation led to a clash of perspectives for some people, particularly because of her religious background. She said, “The religion I am born with does not accept all of these for some whatever reasons. Woh literature alag hai bhai. Toh wahan pe clash aaya logon ka.”

However, she made it clear that her intention was never to reject her own faith, but to embrace the culture and people around her.

“That’s what I have said on the mic that I have always been all inclusive and that’s the best way to be, specially at this age and time. That’s what the love energy took over and I was emotional. I am not denying anything.”

Faria also addressed why her participation may have surprised some people. “It is a very rare sight to see someone dancing in a temple like that and watching all the ceremonies happen so, people have not seen Muslims be so inclusive.”

Faria Abdullah’s emotional Bonalu celebration

During Hyderabad’s Bonalu celebrations, Faria became visibly emotional while speaking about Telangana’s culture of unity, acceptance and togetherness. Born and raised in Hyderabad, the actress fulfilled a childhood wish by carrying the traditional Bangaru Bonam (golden Bonam) at the Sri Mahankaleshwara Ammavari Temple.

Speaking to the media, Faria grew teary-eyed as she spoke about how Telangana’s culture brings people together without discrimination. She described the spirit of acceptance and coexistence as one of the best things about the culture she grew up with.

The emotional moment soon turned festive as Faria joined the celebrations and enthusiastically danced with the crowd, adding to the lively atmosphere.

Actress’ multicultural family background

Faria has previously spoken about her unique interfaith family background and how it shaped her outlook towards religion and spirituality.

Her father, Sanjay Abdullah, was born a Hindu and later converted to Islam, while her mother, Kausar Sultana, was born a Muslim and later became deeply inspired by Hindu spirituality and meditation. Faria has said that her family places greater importance on empathy, human connection and understanding than on rigid religious labels.

On the work front, Faria Abdullah has ventured into a new creative space with Lite Lelo, an independent Hyderabadi rap music video. The project marks her debut as both a director and producer and officially released on August 15, 2026.