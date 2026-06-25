Daughter kills mother, family over property in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: A day after four decomposed bodies were found at a house in Nalgonda, sensational details revealed that the family was murdered for property.

According to reports, the victim, Haseena’s daughter from her first marriage and her son-in-law hired contract killers from Hyderabad after they learnt that Haseena would transfer her property to the children of her third husband Mohammad Sultan, 45.

Case details

On June 22, the Nalgonda town police found the decomposed bodies of Haseena and Sultan along with their children Muzammil, 20, and daughter Aksa, 14. Sultan sold bags in Prakasam Bazar, Haseena was a private school teacher, and Muzammil was an AC technician, while his younger sister was studying in Class 8.

The decomposed bodies were spotted by a visitor. After being alerted, the police arrived at the spot and broke open the main door and found Haseena’s lifeless body on the bed and the other three family members lying near the bathroom.

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Police found the almirah open and things scattered everywhere. There were bloodstains on the walls and floor. Preliminary observations suggested that the daughter’s head had been repeatedly smashed against a wall. Sultan’s body was found lying motionless on the floor.

Police suspected the incident occurred on June 19, between 10 and 11 pm. Suspicion also points out a theft case as the almirah was found open and the things inside the house were scattered everywhere.