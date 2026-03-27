Iran writes thank you messages to India on missiles striking Israel, US

As Iran launched its 83rd wave of strikes on Israel, the missiles bore gratitude messages for nations that showed solidarity with Tehran amid the ongoing United States-Israel war on Iran.

Messages written on the missiles read, “Thank you people of India,” with similar thank-you notes for other countries, including Spain, Germany, and Pakistan.

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The social media handle of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic in Mumbai shared a post on X, saying “Gratitude from Iran’s Aerospace Force to the people of Spain, Pakistan, India, and Germany for their support and solidarity; especially during the 83rd wave of missile response to the US and Israel.”

Gratitude from Iran’s Aerospace Force to the people of #Spain, #Pakistan, #India, and #Germany for their support and solidarity; especially during the 83rd wave of missile response to the U.S. and #Israel.#Iran#US#War pic.twitter.com/5QjqIBFiXj — Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai (@IRANinMumbai) March 27, 2026

Israel’s fresh strikes on Iran

On Friday, March 27, Israel launched a fresh wave of strikes on Iran, ahead of the planned UN Security Council meeting, as Tehran and Washington appeared to be at a diplomatic impasse.

Israel’s Friday attack on targets “in the heart of Tehran” came after the country said it would be “intensifying” its strikes on Iranian weapons production facilities, but there was no immediate information on what was hit.

Iran kept up its attacks on its Gulf Arab neighbours, with incoming drones and missiles reported in both Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.