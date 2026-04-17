Dubai-based Indian Atiqa Mir becomes world’s top-ranked female kart racer

Dubai-based Indian driver Atiqa Mir, originally from Jammu and Kashmir, has emerged as the world’s highest-ranked female kart racer in the latest FIA International Kart Ranking (IKR), marking a key milestone in her progression on the international stage.

The 11-year-old is ranked seventh overall in the OK-NJ category (ages 12–14), according to the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile. The standings are led by Switzerland’s Zoltan Coigny, with Mir’s position making her the top-ranked female competitor globally in her class.

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Landmark result in Europe

In March 2026, Mir became the first Indian to secure a podium finish in the European leg of the Champions of the Future Academy (COTFA), finishing third in the final of the opening round in Valencia. She also recorded the fastest lap in the race, underlining her pace against a competitive field.

Steady progress across series

Supported by the F1 Academy, Mir was elevated to the OK-NJ junior category at the start of the season following strong performances in the Mini class.

She further strengthened her credentials with an eighth-place finish among 53 drivers in the final round of the WSK Super Master Series at Franciacorta. After a brief break, she resumed testing in Lonato ahead of the next round of the WSK Euro Series at the same venue.

Mir is also part of the AKCEL GP Academy in Abu Dhabi, a structured development programme designed to prepare young drivers for progression into single-seater racing.

‘A proud moment for India’

Her father and mentor, Asif Mir, described the achievement as a significant step in her journey.

“Atiqa has reached a big milestone in her career due to her hard work and support from everyone involved in her journey. It is a proud moment for India. She needs to keep working hard and improving, it is a moving target. There is a famous saying in racing ‘if you sit still you are moving backwards’,” he said, as cited by Press Trust of India (PTI).

Early start, long-term ambition

Mir’s interest in karting began at the age of five during a family outing, where she first drove a miniature electric kart. Since then, she has progressed steadily through competitive ranks.

With consistent international results and professional backing, she is working towards a long-term goal of competing in Formula One, which has not seen a female driver on the grid since 1992.