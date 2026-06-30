Three international schools in Hyderabad face food safety raids

The raids were conducted by the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: |   Updated:
CMC food safety teams raid international schools
CMC food safety teams raid international schools

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation’s continued food safety raids reached top international schools under its limits on Tuesday, June 30, including The Gaudium School, Glendale International School Cambridge, and CHIREC International School.

Food stored near washrooms, water stagnation at Glendale

At Gopanpally’s Glendale International School Cambridge, CMC officials found food like bananas was stored near washrooms without proper pallets. Vegetarian and non-vegetarian food were stored together, and not separate.

The wash area had patchy flooring and stagnant water, and dustbins were not covered.

Subhan Bakery

The school’s kitchen failed to display its Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence and produce transport vehicle FSSAI licence on the premises.

Officials also highlighted positive findings. The food handling staff properly utilised their aprons and hairnets, maintaining hygiene during preparation.

The establishment showed safe food handling by conducting regular water testing through external laboratories and keeping a clean, well-maintained dining area. Essential documents, including employee medical fitness certificates and pest control records, were submitted.

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Overused chopping boards, dirty air curtains at CHIREC

Food safety officials flagged worn-out chopping boards, air curtains of the walk-in chiller that require cleaning, and one area of the kitchen section that needed better lighting.

The international school scored 94 of 100 marks in its hygiene assessment. The school maintained its food and water testing, employee medical fitness, and pest control records. The food handlers followed high standards of personal hygiene.

Incorrect FSSAI licence displayed at Gaudium School

The Gaudium School in Kollur displayed an incorrect FSSAI certificate belonging to another branch and a slippery floor near the washing area.

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There were several positive notes. The school’s kitchen was cleaned and well-maintained overall. The staff demonstrated good operational standards utilising aprons and hairnets.

The kitchen actively maintained inventory control by proper labelling of all food items and raw materials and by following First-In, First-Out (FIFO) and First Expired, First-Out (FEFO) practices.

Mandatory medical fitness records of employees were fully maintained and both food and water samples were regularly tested among its good practices. Qualified Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) supervisors were present on-site, overseeing compliance, the CMC said, adding that the staff installed fly traps and took proper measures to prevent entry of dust and pests.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: |   Updated:

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