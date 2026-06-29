Food raids reach Barbeque Nation in Hyderabad’s GSM Mall

Hyderabad: Food safety officials knocked on the doors of Barbeque Nation and Chinese Wok in GSM Mall, Madinaguda, and were not disappointed.

Several violations were found at both restaurants, which are among Hyderabad’s popular eateries, attracting a large number of customers on a daily basis.

Barbeque Nation

The food storage area was infested with cockroaches. Vegetable crates and water bubble containers were found unclean. Brownies and kulfi without labels were discarded immediately. Chopping boards were found dirty and unwashed. The staff failed to provide food testing, packaging material and pest control records.

Chinese Wok

Expired cooked rice and unclean eggs were being used to serve customers. Water taps near the rice and noodles preparation area were found dirty.

Food handlers maintained poor hygiene, and one reportedly had untrimmed nails. Food testing records, packaging material and annual medical fitness records were not available during the inspection.

The Chinese restaurant failed to display an FSSAI licence.