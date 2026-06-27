After Shah Ghouse, Mehfil, food safety officials raid Palamuru Grill

Hyderabad: After food raids at Shah Ghouse and Mehfil, Hyderabad famous biryani outlets, officials raided another eatery famous for its non-vegetarian food, Palamuru Grill Bar and Restaurant near the RTO Office in Kondapur on Saturday, June 27.

Multiple hygiene and food safety violations were flagged, including houseflies in kitchen, stale and expired food items, label tampering.

The kitchen ceilings were found with grease and dirt. The freezer was rusted with water accumulated, posing high risk to customers’ health. Utensils were not cleaned with hot water and staff failed to produce water testing reports.

🍽️ Food Safety Inspection Drive



Restaurant: Palamuru Grill Bar & Restaurant

📍 Near RTO Office, Kondapur

📅 27.06.2026



As part of routine food safety inspections across Cyberabad, CMC Food Safety teams inspected Palamuru Grill Bar & Restaurant.



✅ Good Practices

• Food… pic.twitter.com/pnaxgRp4RA — Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (@CMC_Offcl) June 27, 2026

Other food raids

The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation officials also raided J Vishnu Vardhan Reddy Swagruha Foods in Gajularamaram where A sugar beetle infestation was detected in jaggery, following which the affected stock was discarded on the spot.

Food handlers were found working without head caps, aprons or gloves. The staff failed to produce a medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records. There was dirty water stagnation near the wash area and improper food labelling.

Poor lighting, dust and cowebs and seepage was also found. There was no provision to monitor the Total Polar Compounds (TPC) levels of used cooking oil, raising suspicion that overused oil was being used.

In the same area, Vijayawada Special Krishna Cafe was flagged for food safety violations. The dustbins were not emptied regularly, the kithcne area was surrounded by houseflies and hude amount of dust was found near food preparation areas.

Also Read Meat kept on dirty floor at Hyderabad’s Mehfil restaurant

Dough, chutney and cut vegetables were stored in refrigerators without covers or labels. There was water stagnation near the washing area. Iron knives used for preparing food were found rusted.

The restaurant had not maintained medical fitness certificates for food handlers or pest control records.