Meat kept on dirty floor at Hyderabad’s Mehfil restaurant

The station for rumali rotis stood right next to cement and other construction waste.

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Meat kept on dirty floor at Hyderabad's Mehfil restaurant
Kriti Sanon & Kabir Bah

Hyderabad: A food safety inspection at Mehfil Restaurant in Hitech City on Saturday, June 27, revealed highly unsanitary conditions, with meat skewers kept on the dirty, slippery floor and rumali rotis being made in a construction area.

Videos show workers cutting vegetables on the floor with a mat, and the station for rumali rotis stood right next to cement and other construction waste.

Officials also flagged inadequate kitchen space, food waste accumulation on the floor and a lack of medical fitness certificates.

Subhan Bakery

An improvement notice was issued by the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation and corrective measures were instructed.

Cockroach found in dosa batter at Ideal Kitchen

At Ideal Kitchen in Madhapur, officials found cockroaches in the dosa batter and slippery floors with food waste accumulating on them. Batter was found stored in the freezer without wrappers, raw materials were kept directly on the floor, and the urad dal was infested with insects.

Medical fitness and water testing records not available either.

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