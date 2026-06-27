Food safety raid finds gutka stains, open drains at Shah Ghouse

Hyderabad: The food safety raids on Saturday, June 27, reached Hyderabad’s famous Shah Ghouse biryani restaurant in Raidurg, flagging gross violations, including gutka stains found on walls.

The raid was conducted on the outlet located opposite Biodiversity Park on the Gachibowli Road.

Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) officials found houseflies throughout the kitchen, open drains and an unhygienic non-vegetarian cutting area.

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The housekeeping area was spread with grease, dirt and dust and food waste was left open, raising concerns of hygiene.

The wash area was found unclean, leakage in the store room, and no proper labelling. The restaurant staff failed to show water testing records.

🍽️ Food Safety Inspection Drive



Restaurant: Shah Gouse Restaurant

📍 Opp. Biodiversity Park, Raidurg, Gachibowli Road

📅 27.06.2026



As part of routine food safety inspections across Cyberabad, CMC Food Safety teams inspected Shah Gouse Restaurant.



✅ Good Practice

• Food… pic.twitter.com/hbp5Wr5xTZ — Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (@CMC_Offcl) June 27, 2026

Shah Ghouse is a popular restaurant famous for its lip-smacking biryani, especially mutton, haleem and other traditional dishes. It has many outlets across Telangana and Hyderabad, Shah-Ali-Banda, Tolichowki, Gachibowli, and Kondapur.