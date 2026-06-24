Hyderabad: Food court in Gachibowli shut over rat infestation

Hyderabad: A food court in Gachibowli was ordered to shut down its operations on Wednesday, June 24, over gross food violations like a rat infestation, food stored in a non-functional freezer and spoiled ingredients.

The establishment, Zayaka Food Court, near AMB Mall had rat burrows, bite marks on food packages and droppings in raw material and storage areas, a release by Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) said. Stale chicken biryani and spoiled vegetables were also found in the freezer.

Food items were not properly segregated, egg mayonnaise was stored under unsuitable conditions and no medical fitness certificates or pest control records were available either.

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Cyberabad Municipal Corporation has suspended the establishment’s Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license and ordered that operations must not be resumed until re-inspection and revocation of the suspension.

Unsanitary conditions at Protein Chef

In another incident, Unsanitary conditions were also observed at Protein Chef in Madhapur, located behind the CGR School. Officials found an unclean freezer with stale/unwrapped food posing a cross-contamination risk, improper thawing of frozen items and open dustbins near the cooking area.

The establishment had inadequate cleaning and drain maintenance, no hot water sanitation for utensils and no medical fitness records.

However, they were following proper segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian items and had pest control measures in place.