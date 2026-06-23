Rats found at train-themed restaurant in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A food safety inspection at a train-themed restaurant called Platform 65, at PNR Empire, Kukatpally, on Tuesday, June 23, uncovered extremely unhygienic conditions with rats roaming around, drains clogged with food, and stale food stored in the freezer.

Dustbins were left open, freezers were not maintained properly, and the food items were left uncovered, posing cross-contamination risks. Vegetarian and non-veg items were not properly segregated either.

Cyberabad Municipal Corporation has recommended suspending the place’s Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license. It also ordered immediate corrective measures to address the critical food safety and hygiene violations.