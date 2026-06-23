Rusted racks, cockroaches, found at Zepto warehouse in Hyderabad

An improvement notice has been issued, and staff were asked to strengthen hygiene, housekeeping, documentation, and storage practices.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: |   Updated:
Zepto logo displayed on a dark purple to blue gradient background, representing a modern delivery service.

Hyderabad: A food safety inspection by the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) at a Zepto warehouse in Hyderabad’s Devbhoomi Nagar, Gajularamaram Circle, on Tuesday, June 23, revealed multiple violations like rusted racks, poor housekeeping and a cockroach infestation.

Officials also flagged improper cleaning due to inadequate spacing between walls and racks, greasy floors and carton boxes obstructing the washing area. A leaking apple juice pack was found on sale shelves, and a chicken packet without a legible use-by date was discarded on the spot.

An expired FSSAI license copy was displayed at the warehouse instead of a renewed one, and no medical fitness, pest control, or cleaning schedule records were maintained.

Subhan Bakery

Officials noted some good practices, like maintaining the right temperature for cold storage, proper labelling and display norms, and the warehouse having no expired items.

An improvement notice has been issued, and staff were asked to strengthen hygiene, housekeeping, documentation, and storage practices.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: |   Updated:

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