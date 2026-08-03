Red alert issued as rains continue in Karnataka, schools shut

Bengaluru: The southwest monsoon has regained momentum across Karnataka, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting widespread rainfall over the next three days. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in several districts until August 7, prompting authorities to issue alerts and declare holidays for educational institutions in rain-hit regions.

According to the weather department, coastal Karnataka and the Malnad region are likely to receive the heaviest rainfall. A Red Alert has been issued for Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru, where intense showers are expected to continue. Heavy rainfall accompanied by winds of 30-40 kmph has also been forecast for the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada.

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In south interior Karnataka, heavy rain is likely over Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Hassan and Kodagu. The weather office has also predicted significant rainfall in Belagavi, Dharwad and Haveri, while Bagalkote, Bidar, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur and Vijayapura are expected to receive light to moderate showers.

With rainfall intensifying, district administrations have announced holidays for schools in several areas as a precautionary measure.

In Chikkamagaluru, all primary and high schools in Koppa and Sringeri taluks will remain closed on Monday following continuous rain. Authorities have also advised residents to stay away from the swollen Tunga River, which is flowing above the danger level.

In Dakshina Kannada, schools have been closed in Mangaluru, Ullal, Moodbidri, Bantwal and Mulki taluks up to Class 10. In Puttur, Belthangady, Kadaba and Sullia, the holiday has been extended to pre-university classes as well.

Similarly, the Shivamogga district administration has declared a holiday for schools in Sagar and Tirthahalli taluks after heavy rain continued to lash the region.