Check Hyderabad traffic diversions and parking areas for Bonalu

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police, on Saturday, August 8, announced diversions, alternate routes and designated parking spaces from August 9 and 10 in view of the ongoing Bonalu festival in the city.

Several major routes leading to Lal Darwaza Temple, Charminar, Gulzar House, Aliabad, Nagulchinta, Gowlipura, Chatrinaka, Moghalpura, Khilwath, Nayapul and Laad Bazaar will witness traffic diversions throughout the celebrations.

The diversions will remain in force until the Bonalu processions conclude.

Traffic diversions on Aug 8, from 9 pm to Aug 10

RTC buses and four-wheelers from Puranapool Junction towards 2J Bus Stop via Jiyaguda road will be diverted at Puranapool Junction

Traffic coming from Puranapool Junction towards Darbar Maisamma Temple via Tappachabutra T Junction will be diverted at MESCO College towards Jiyaguda Road via Wee the School.

Traffic coming from Tappachabutra towards Darbar Maisamma Temple will be diverted at Tappachabutra T Junction only towards Jirra Road.

Traffic coming from Yadav Bhavan towards Darbar Maisamma Temple, Karwan Road will be diverted at Murgi Chowk, Tallagadda Junction.

Traffic from Moghal-ka-nala towards Puranapool Junction via Darbar Maisamma Temple will be diverted at Nehru School towards 2J Bus Stop.

RTC buses and four wheelers from Moghal-ka-nala towards Puranapool Junction via Jiyaguda Road will be diverted at 2J Bus Stop towards 100 ft road.

Traffic coming from Asif Nagar towards Tappachabutra T Junction will be diverted at Royal See Hotel, Jirra Road, when the elephant procession reaches near Hanuman Temple.

Traffic diversions on Aug 9, from 6 am to Aug 10, 12 noon

All vehicles, including heavy vehicles, DCMs, district and city buses coming from Chaderghat and MGBS will pass over the Amberpet Flyover.

Devotees from Ramanthapur side will be allowed via the left bylane near Amberpet Flyover. They should toward the Gandhi Statue, take a left turn towards Amberpet GHMC Ground and park their vehicles inside the ground.

General traffic from Ramapathur towards Ali Café or Road No 6 will be diverted at the left bylane of Gandhi Statue near Amberpet Flyover. They can enter through the SARCPL Gate and exit via Sandana Gate.

Vehicles from Tilaknagar and NCC towards Ramanthapur and Uppal should divert at Road No 06 Junction towards Golnaka and take a U-turn at Golnaka Chilla to pass from Amberpet Flyover.

What to do if Amberpet Flyover is choked

In case of heavy traffic on the Amberpet Flyover, vehicles travelling from Uppal towards Amberpet T Junction and Ali Cafe will be diverted at Royal Juice Corner via Mallikarjuna Nagar, DD Colony, Syndicate Bank, Shivam Road and Tilak Nagar.

If congestion builds up at Saldhana Gate, vehicles heading towards Uppal will be diverted at Ali Cafe via HMWSSB and Nagole Road.

Traffic from Nimboliadda towards Uppal will be diverted via Golnaka Zinda, Tilismath, Ali Cafe, Saldhana Gate, CPL Amberpet and Gandhi Statue.

Traffic diversions on Aug 9 and 10

These diversions apply for Simhavahini Mahankali Devalayam at Old City. Commuters and devotees travelling are advised to avoid these routes.

Towards Aliyabad

Traffic from Enginebowli and Falaknuma will be diverted at the new Shamsheergunj “T” Junction towards Goshala, Tadban or Goshala Misri Gunj, Khilwath.

Vehicles from MBNR X Road will be diverted at Engine Bowli towards Jahanuma, Goshala, Tadban or Goshala Misri Gunj, Khilwath.

Towards Lal Darwaza Temple

Traffic from Nagulchinta and Sudha Talkies will not be allowed towards Lal Darwaza Temple and will be diverted at Nehru Mode towards Sudha Talkies via Gowlipura.

Those coming from Gowlipura will be diverted at Sudha Talkies towards Mirchowk via Hari Bowli.

Commuters from Rajanna Bowli will be diverted at Venkateshwar Swamy Temple (Baba Bar) lane towards Ramaswamy Gunj.

Traffic from Kandikal Gate will be diverted at OP Chatrinaka PS “Y” Junction towards Gowlipura.

Traffic coming from Balagunj will be diverted at Laxhmi Devi Pan shop towards Nehru Statue Nagulchinta Junction.

Traffic coming from Pancha Mohalla in Charminar towards Nagulchinta will not be allowed towards Nagulchinta and will be diverted to Hari Bowli, Volga Hotel and Misrigunj.

Towards Charminar

Commuters travelling towards Charminar Main Road from Asra Hospital side and Moghalpura Water Tank area will not be allowed. They will be diverted towards Bibi Bazar.

Those from Bhavani Nagar and Mirjumla Talab will be diverted at Bibi Bazar X Roads towards Alijah Kotla (Miralam Mandi Road).

Traffic from Alijah Kotla and Moghalpura heading to Charminar via Sardar Mahal Road will be diverted at Chowk Maidan Khan through Hafiz Danka Mosque, Arman Hotel, Sri Gayatri College and Alijah Kotla.

Other places

Vehicular movement from Uppuguda and Chatrinaka side via Gowlipura will not be allowed towards Mohammed Shukoor Mosque, and will be diverted at Balraj Jewellers point near Gowlipura X roads towards the Moghalpura Police Station.

Traffic from Kandikal Gate Flyover to Chatrinaka OP (Chatrinaka Outpost) will be diverted towards VN Reddy Kaman and Uppuguda Janda

Traffic from Fateh Darwaza will not be allowed towards Himmatpura X Roads or Rajesh Medical Hall. It will be diverted at Volga Hotel “T” Junction towards Khilwath Road.

Traffic from Gowlipura will not be allowed towards Sudha Theatre and will be diverted at Mohammed Shukur Mosque towards Mirchowk via Volga Hotel, Moghalpura and Ethabar Chowk.

Traffic coming from Chatrinaka OP (Chatrinaka Outpost) towards Gowlipura will be diverted at Gandhi Statue towards Sri Ram Nagar Colony, CIB Quarters, Sulthan Shahi, Lalitha Bagh and Moghalpura.

Heavy vehicles coming from Old Chandrayangutta towards Chatrinaka will be diverted towards Santosh Nagar and Chandrayangutta.

Vehicular movement from Meer-ka-Daira and Moghalpura will not be allowed towards Hari Bowli “X” Roads and will be diverted towards Moghalpura Water Tank area.

Commuters from Yakutpura will not be allowed towards Gulzar House and will be diverted at Etabar Chowk towards Mir Alam Mandi and Alijha Kotla Road.

Vehicular movement from Purani Haveli towards Tipu Khana Masjid via Chatta Bazar will be diverted at Lakkad Kote ”X” Roads towards APAT Junctions or Dar-ul-Shifa.

Those heading from Chadrghat/Noorkhan Bazar/SJ Rotary/Shivaji Bridge will not be allowed towards Salar Jung Museum Road and diverted at SJ Rotary towards Purani Haveli Road, Shivaji Bridge and Chadarghat.

Traffic from Khilwath Road or Moosabowli Road will not be allowed towards Laad Bazar and will be diverted at Motigalli “T” Junction towards Khilwat Playground or Moosa Bowli.

Traffic coming from Bandi-ke-adda and Ghansi Bazaar will not be allowed towards Gulzar House and will be diverted at Mitte-Ke-Sher (Sher-E-Batul Kaman) towards Ghansi Bazar and Chelapura.

Those travelling from Ghansi Bazaar and Chelapura will not be allowed towards Chakram Adda. They need to divert at Ghansi Bazar towards Chelapura.

Traffic from Puranapul, Goodwilll Hotel and Moosabowli will not be allowed towards Nayapool via High Court Gate No 1 along the Musi River. It will be diverted at Muslimjung Bridge towards Bhoolaxmi Temple- Begum Bazar- Chatri.

Commuters from Gowliguda and Siddiamber Bazar towards Nayapool will be diverted at Afzalgunj towards Muslimjung Bridge via the back side of Osmania General Hospital along the Musi River or Shivaji Bridge.

AT Shri Katta Maisamma-Pochamma Temple, Chilkalguda

Vehicles coming from Seethaphalmandi Junction towards Chilkalguda X Road will be diverted towards Namalagundu–Warasiguda X Road and towards Seethaphalmandi T Junction, OU City Road–Tarnaka X Road.

Vehicles coming from Allugadabavi and Secunderabad from Chilkalguda X Road towards Seethaphalmandi will be diverted towards Padmarao Nagar T Junction.

Road closure

The main road between Madina X -Roads to Engine Bowli, via Gulzar House, covering Charminar, Charminar Bus Terminal, Himmatpura, Nagulchinta, Aliabad will be closed for all types of vehicular movement till the conclusion of Bonalu processions.

Parking spots for Bonalu devotees

Devotees coming from Aliabad side should park at Devi Plywood opposite the Post Office, Shalibanda, and Alka Theatre open place in a single line.

Those from Hari Bowli and Gowlipura side should park their vehicles at Arya Vyshya Mandir, Sudha Theatre lane, Alka Theatre open space and VDP School.

Devotees from Old PS Chatrinaka side should park their vehicles at Sree Venkateswaa Temple, Laxmi Nagar, Phoolbagh Chaman Ground near Pattar-ki-darga.

Devotees from Moosabowli and Mirchowk side should park their vehicles at Charminar Bus Terminal.

Govt. Primary and High School Ground, Karwan

Toli Masjid, opp to Govt. School, Karwan

Private Place of Jagath Singh for two-wheelers

TGSRTC and APSRTC buses will not operate towards Charminar, Falaknuma and Nayapul during the restrictions. Services will instead terminate at Old CBS, Afzalgunj, Darulshifa X Roads, Chatrinaka and Engine Bowli, with buses operating on alternate routes wherever permitted.