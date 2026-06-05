Asaduddin Owaisi’s door-to-door campaign on SIR in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has conducted a door-to-door campaign for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which is going to begin on June 15 in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.

The campaign was conducted in the Yakutpura constituency while participating in inauguration and foundation-laying programmes.

Asaduddin Owaisi explains SIR in Hyderabad

During the campaign, he interacted with residents and explained the SIR process.

He stated that all eligible voters are required to fill out the enumeration form provided by Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

Asaduddin Owaisi urged citizens in Hyderabad to understand the process of SIR correctly and participate in the voter verification exercise as per the prescribed guidelines.

Odisha adopts panchnama route

Odisha, where the SIR of electoral rolls is taking place, has adopted the ‘panchnama’ route to resolve anomalies.

In the ‘panchnama’ route, signatures of persons in the locality may be taken to resolve anomalies in the mapping.

Following are some of the anomalies identified during SIR in Odisha:

In case of mapping with parents: Age gap between voters and parents less than 15 years Age gap between voters and parents more than 50 years

In case of mapping with maternal/paternal grandparents: Age gap between voters and maternal/paternal grandparents less than 40 years

More than six persons mapped with a single person listed in the 2002 SIR list.

In these cases, Odisha is taking the ‘panchnama’ route.

In Phase II, Uttar Pradesh and some other states took the documentation route to resolve it. Voters were asked to prove their relationship with the elector in the 2002 SIR list through any documents, not necessarily from the ECI-listed documents.

So far, it is unclear which process will be adopted in Telangana.