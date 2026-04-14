Warangal sub-registrar suspended after corruption probe by ACB

Hyderabad: A sub-registrar at the Warangal Registration Office (RO), Jamalapuri Ramanarsimha Rao, has been placed under suspension amid allegations of corruption, as per orders issued by Special Secretary (Registration and Stamps) and in-charge Commissioner Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu.

The action comes in the wake of raids conducted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on April 3 at the Warangal RO. During the operation, officials reportedly uncovered evidence pointing to illegal property registrations and assets disproportionate to known sources of income.

Sub-registrar-II suspended

Earlier, sub-registrar-II Anand was also suspended in connection with the same case, indicating a broader probe into alleged irregularities within the department. Authorities said the latest decision against Ramanarsimha Rao was based on a detailed report submitted by deputy inspector general (DIG) Subhashini.

Though the suspension decision was finalised on April 10, the issuance of formal orders was delayed due to intervening holidays, officials clarified.

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Suspicious transactions worth Rs 43L found

Preliminary findings have also flagged suspicious online transactions worth approximately Rs 43 lakh between the two suspended officials. Investigators are now examining financial trails and procedural lapses to determine whether additional personnel were involved in the suspected network facilitating irregular registrations.