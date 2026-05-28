Face authentication app fails tonsured labourer, female worker’s hair saves the day

The National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS) app repeatedly failed to recognise him.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 28th May 2026 9:07 pm IST|   Updated: 28th May 2026 9:08 pm IST
A man speaking passionately to a group of men outdoors in a rural setting with trees and foliage.

Hyderabad: Mallyala Srinivas visited the famous Kondagattu Veera Hanuman Swamy temple and, as in Hindu traditions, donated his hair as an offering.

A daily wage labourer from Komatipalli village in Mahabubabad district, he met with a bizarre problem. The National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS) app repeatedly failed to recognise him.

Despite several attempts, the app did not allow him to login. What happened next left him and his fellow labourers stunned.

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Srinivas asked a female colleague to help him out. The woman labourer reportedly placed her hair over his tonsured head.

And lo and behold! It worked! The app immediately recognised his face and marked attendance successfully, surprising everyone.

This “hair raising” incident has become the talk of the village. While some passed it off as a joke, several labourers expressed a larger concern over the app.

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In one video, a labourer said that the app, which was used for the very purpose of transparency and authentication, has failed. They lose one day’s pay if they are not marked present and this technical glitch can lead to more problems.

They urged higher authorities to fix the recurring issues in the app and ensure labourers receive payment for the work they do, whether bald, bearded or fully haired.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 28th May 2026 9:07 pm IST|   Updated: 28th May 2026 9:08 pm IST

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