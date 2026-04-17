Telangana chief secretary reviews EV charging infrastructure, calls for expansion

Hyderabad: Telangana chief secretary K Ramakrishna Rao held a review meeting on electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, directing officials to scale up facilities to support growing demand for electric mobility.

The agenda of this meeting included plans and ideas about scaling EV infrastructure to cater to the increasing demand. The meeting took place at the Secretariat, where several senior officials from various departments participated.

Urgency of implementing charging infrastructure to promote EVs

The chief secretary pointed out the urgency to increase EV adoption in the state according to sustainability standards. A widespread charging infrastructure is needed to create confidence among users regarding the availability of infrastructure for charging electric cars.

During the review, the chief secretary stressed the need to accelerate EV adoption in line with sustainability goals, noting that a strong and widespread charging network is key to building user confidence.

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As a step forward, it was decided to make a detailed plan to implement more EV charging facilities in both rural and urban areas. The plan will comprise government initiatives as well as those carried out by the private sector.

The chief secretary also instructed officials to develop a centralised, real-time dashboard to map and monitor EV charging stations. The dashboard is expected to aid planning, track progress and improve transparency in the deployment of infrastructure.

Navin Mittal informed that the Energy Department is working on a policy to mandate the installation of EV charging points in apartment basements, aimed at enabling convenient home charging and encouraging adoption among urban residents.