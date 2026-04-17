Locals use wooden planks to cross nala in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: Residents of Devarakonda Basti on Road No. 5 in Banjara Hills are using wooden planks as makeshift bridges to cross a nala, as reconstruction work in the area remains incomplete even after two months.

The issue has sparked anger among locals, who say they are being forced to navigate unsafe conditions despite living in one of the city’s prime neighbourhoods.

Residents forced to create temporary crossings

With the Nala reconstruction work still underway, residents have arranged wooden planks to cross the drain for their daily commute. The lack of a proper crossing has made movement difficult, especially for children and elderly residents.

Residents of Devarakonda Basti on Road No. 5 in Banjara Hills are using wooden planks as makeshift bridges to cross a nala, as reconstruction work in the area remains incomplete even after two months.



The issue has sparked anger among locals, who say they are being forced to… pic.twitter.com/M2JveKu64v — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 17, 2026

Locals allege that despite the works being initiated nearly two months ago, there has been little visible progress on the ground.

Expressing frustration, residents questioned the state of civic infrastructure. They have urged authorities to expedite the pending works and provide a safe, temporary solution until the nala reconstruction is completed.