Non-functional STP causing sewage to enter pond, fields in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director Ashok Reddy on Friday, July 3, carried out a field inspection in Kollur after receiving complaints about sewage entering a pond and agricultural lands through the rainwater canal.

He was accompanied by Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) Commissioner G Srijana and other officials.

The MD found that the 9 MLD (Million Litres per Day) Sewage Treatment Plant in the government double-bedroom housing colony in Kollur was not functioning, resulting in untreated sewage being diverted into a nearby pond and rainwater drain.

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Seeing this, the MD ordered proposals to be sent to the concerned authorities to ask for the funds required for the repair of the STP. He also suggested that a sewerage master plan be prepared for Kollur and surrounding areas, and that proposals be prepared to collect all sewage through a main trunk sewer.