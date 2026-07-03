Non-functional STP causing sewage to enter pond, fields in Hyderabad

The MD found that the 9 MLD (Million Litres per Day) Sewage Treatment Plant in the government double-bedroom housing colony in Kollur was not functioning.

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Group of residents and officials examining sewage entering pond in Hyderabad.
Non-functional STP causing sewage to enter pond, fields in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director Ashok Reddy on Friday, July 3, carried out a field inspection in Kollur after receiving complaints about sewage entering a pond and agricultural lands through the rainwater canal.

He was accompanied by Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) Commissioner G Srijana and other officials.

The MD found that the 9 MLD (Million Litres per Day) Sewage Treatment Plant in the government double-bedroom housing colony in Kollur was not functioning, resulting in untreated sewage being diverted into a nearby pond and rainwater drain.

Subhan Bakery

Seeing this, the MD ordered proposals to be sent to the concerned authorities to ask for the funds required for the repair of the STP. He also suggested that a sewerage master plan be prepared for Kollur and surrounding areas, and that proposals be prepared to collect all sewage through a main trunk sewer.

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