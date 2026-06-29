HMWSSB fines firm for discharging sewage water on Hyderabad road

The Hyderabad water board has slapped a Rs 1 lakh fine on the commercial establishment in Jubilee Hills.

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Workers in blue uniforms and yellow helmets repairing a manhole in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad water board has slapped a Rs 1 lakh fine on a commercial establishment in Jubilee Hills for discharging treated wastewater from its sewage treatment plant (STP) onto a public road without authorisation, and warned all such establishments of tougher action if violations persist.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) carried out inspections on June 26 and found the establishment at Road no 82, Jubilee Hills, releasing STP-treated water onto the road, causing waterlogging, traffic disruption and unsanitary conditions in the area.

A legal notice was served on the management, directing it to immediately stop the discharge and ensure the treated water is recycled in line with prescribed norms. The board has also asked the establishment to submit a compliance report within 48 hours.

Subhan Bakery

Non-compliance to invite harsher action

If the fine is not paid within three days, HMWSSB said it would impose additional penalties, suspend drinking water and sewerage connections and initiate legal proceedings.

The board put all residential, commercial, educational and industrial establishments running STPs on notice, saying treated wastewater must be reused strictly in accordance with regulations.

Discharging it onto public roads or in unauthorised locations would attract stringent action, it said.

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