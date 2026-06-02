Banjara Hills apartment fined Rs 10K over spilling water on street

Officials warned that if such actions are repeated in the future, the water supply services of the concerned consumer will be stopped.

Photo of Saleha Fatima Saleha Fatima|   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 2nd June 2026 8:41 pm IST
Banjara Hills apartment fined Rs 10K over spilling water on street
Banjara Hills apartment fined Rs 10K over spilling water on street

Hyderabad: An apartment complex in Banjara Hills was fined Rs 10,000 by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on Tuesday, June 2, for letting water flow on the street.

Responding to a complaint regarding water misuse, officials inspected Sri Sai Ram’s Westend Apartment in Anand Nagar Colony and found that the water was being released on the road to clean the overhead tanks.

Officials warned that if such actions are repeated in the future, the water supply services of the concerned consumer will be stopped.

Subhan Bakery

Water Board has appealed to consumers to use water responsibly and to take appropriate precautions not to release water onto the roads while cleaning tanks.

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Photo of Saleha Fatima Saleha Fatima|   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 2nd June 2026 8:41 pm IST

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Photo of Saleha Fatima

Saleha Fatima

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