Hyderabad SIR online forms face Aadhaar-Voter ID mismatch issue

The enumeration form can also be submitted online through the ECI website or app.

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Person using laptop with SIR map and ID cards, highlighting online form issues.
Hyderabad SIR online forms face Aadhaar-Voter ID mismatch issue

Hyderabad: Voters in Hyderabad are facing hurdles in filling out the online enumeration form in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) due to a mismatch in names on Aadhaar and the voter ID.

Although such voters have the option to submit enumeration forms offline, the delay in Booth Level Officers (BLOs) visiting their houses is leaving voters anxious.

SIR forms can be submitted online, offline in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana, enumeration forms can be submitted either online or offline.

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Those who opt for the offline process need to collect the form from Booth Level Officers (BLOs). After filling out the form, the elector needs to submit it back to the BLO.

The enumeration form can also be submitted online through the ECI website or app.

After submitting the form online through the ECI portal or app, electors will receive an acknowledgment. After downloading it, the electors need to:

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  • Submit the acknowledgment to the BLO.
  • Take an acknowledgment from the BLO on a separate copy.
  • Ensure the form is verified by the BLO in the official app.

It is to be mentioned that the online form submission will be complete only after the BLO verifies it in the official app.

Who can fill it online?

Only electors who satisfy the following conditions can fill out the SIR enumeration form online in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana:

  • The elector’s name on Aadhaar and the voter ID must match.
  • The mobile number must be linked to Aadhaar.

Apart from this, electors need to keep the following details ready before beginning the online process:

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  • 2002 SIR details (if applicable).
  • EPIC numbers of the father, mother, or spouse (whichever is applicable).
  • Scanned photograph (optional).

Moreover, those whose mobile number is not linked to the voter ID will need to submit Form 8 to link the mobile number instantly.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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