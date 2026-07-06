Hyderabad airport may levy UDF on arriving passengers

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) has submitted a proposal to the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) to levy a User Development Fee (UDF) on passengers arriving at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).

Currently, the UDF is mainly charged to passengers departing from Hyderabad airport. Under the new proposal, passengers flying to Hyderabad from other cities would also have to pay the fee. Like the existing departure UDF, the arrival fee would be included in the airline ticket.

Annual Tariff Proposal

GHIAL has proposed the revised charges as part of its Annual Tariff Proposal for the fourth control period from FY 2027 to FY 2031.

According to the proposal, domestic passengers departing from Hyderabad airport would pay a UDF of Rs 580, while arriving domestic passengers would pay Rs 170. For international passengers, the proposed UDF is Rs 1,150 on departure and Rs 350 on arrival.

If AERA approves the proposal, the revised charges will apply to tickets issued on or after September 1, 2026.

Aimed at supporting Hyderabad airport’s expansion

GHIAL said the proposal is aimed at supporting the airport’s expansion plans as passenger traffic continues to grow. The airport operator estimates that RGIA will handle around 51 million passengers per annum by FY31.

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To meet future demand, GHIAL plans to invest nearly Rs 13,975 crore over the next three to four years. The proposed expansion includes the construction of a new passenger terminal and an additional runway.

According to GHIAL, the continuation of the User Development Fee is necessary to generate funds required for the planned infrastructure projects at Hyderabad airport.