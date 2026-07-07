Truck owners in South India to go on strike from August 1

Bengaluru: Freight transport across South India could be severely affected from August 1 as truck owners have announced plans for an indefinite strike over a series of unresolved demands, including the mandatory installation of GPS devices and panic buttons in commercial vehicles.

South India Motor Transport Association (SIMA) president GR Shanmugappa said the strike would begin if governments failed to respond positively before July 30. He said around 24 lakh lorries across the southern states, including nearly seven lakh in Karnataka, would participate in the protest.

The association alleged that the implementation of GPS and panic button requirements has been marked by wide variations in charges across different states. Shanmugappa claimed that installation costs ranged from Rs 3,000 to Rs 15,000 despite the equipment serving the same purpose, and described the situation as an irregularity that warranted immediate investigation.

He questioned why the requirement was being enforced on goods transport vehicles when it was primarily introduced to enhance passenger safety following the 2012 Nirbhaya incident. According to the association, governments have failed to ensure uniform pricing and transparency in the implementation process.

Another major demand relates to interstate border check-posts. SIMA said several states, including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, have already removed such checkpoints to facilitate seamless freight movement. It urged Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to follow suit, arguing that the existing system leads to unnecessary delays, operational costs and logistical hurdles.

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The association warned that if no solution emerges before the deadline, the proposed strike could significantly disrupt the supply chain across South India, affecting industries, businesses and consumers alike. It appealed to both the Centre and the Karnataka government to initiate dialogue and resolve the issues before the transport sector comes to a halt.