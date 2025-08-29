Telangana does away with transport check posts to improve efficiency

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Transport, Roads and Buildings department issued an order on Thursday, August 28, directing the removal of all transport check posts in the state.

The move comes after the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways advised that there is no need for physical checkposts after the implementation of GST.

The Transport Commissioner of Hyderabad, in a detailed report, stated that the removal of these checkpoints will facilitate a seamless transportation network and reduce administrative burdens.

He also noted that many states have already implemented the same in line with an ‘ease of doing business’ policy, and Telangana shall follow the same.

After careful review, the Telangana government decided to remove all check posts related to the Motor Vehicles Act. Moreover, services related to vehicles/logistics are now subject to the following conditions:

Temporary permits and tax payments will now be available online through the Transport Department portal or the VAHAN software. This will be promoted through hoardings, banners, and notices at border RTOs and with transport associations

Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) and Assistant MVIs will be redeployed for enforcement duties within the districts, and their work will be monitored monthly to maintain enforcement revenue

Mobile squads will also be operated for 6 months in the border districts, after the removal of check posts, to drive awareness and make sure that no vehicle enters Telangana without payment of tax

An e-enforcement software will also be developed to detect vehicle violations through Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras and image processing

Enforcement officers will also be equipped with devices to track violators in real time.



In view of this, the Transport Commissioner has been directed to issue detailed instructions and guidelines for the effective implementation of the order.