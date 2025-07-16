Telangana ACB uncovers extortion at RTA check post, seizes Rs 52,000

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on corruption, the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted a surprise raid on the RTA check post at Pondurthi in Bhiknoor mandal of Kamareddy district on Wednesday morning, July 16, and seized unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 52,000.

The raid, which began around 9:00 am, unearthed what officials described as a “well-organised system of extortion” in operation at the check post.

During the inspection, Rs 16,000 was found on Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector (AMVI) Sam Richardson, while a private agent, G Shiva Kumar, was caught with Rs 9,000. An additional Rs 4,000 in cash was found concealed in an office file folder.

Telangana ACB officials said drivers arriving at the check post were seen routinely handing over cash for hassle-free passage, indicating the existence of a systemic bribe collection network.

A total of Rs 23,000 was recovered on the spot during the inspection, with further amounts seized later, bringing the total unaccounted money to Rs 52,000.

The check post, which was raided, was found to be partly operated by unauthorised private individuals. The ACB team found five such persons assisting RTA staff, four of whom were present during the raid. Officials noted that RTA staff were deliberately neglecting their duties and had allowed these agents to stop vehicles and collect bribes from truckers and vehicle owners.

A detailed report will be sent to the government recommending strict action against the involved personnel.

The Telangana ACB has urged the public to file a complaint in case any public servant demands a bribe for official work. Aggrieved individuals can contact the ACB on the toll-free number 1064, or through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB). The identity of the complainant will be kept confidential.