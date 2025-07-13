Assistant engineer nabbed by Telangana ACB for demanding Rs1L bribe

The accused officer was caught by the ACB officials while accepting an amount of Rs 90,000.

Assistant Engineer in Peddapalli nabbed by Telangana ACB

Hyderabad: An assistant engineer in the Panchayat Raj department of Peddapalli sub-division and district was caught by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh on Saturday, July 12.

The accused officer, P Jagadesh Babu, serving as an assistant engineer in charge of Kalvasrirampur and Odela mandals, initially demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant for carrying out official work.

According to ACB, the official had demanded a bribe for recording the Cement Concrete (CC) road work carried out by the complainant and forwarding the same to deputy executive engineer of Peddapalli Sub division.

However, he was caught by the ACB officials while accepting an amount of Rs 90,000.

The Telangana ACB has urged the public to file a complaint in case any public servant demands a bribe for official work. Aggrieved individuals can contact the ACB on the toll-free number 1064, or through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB).

