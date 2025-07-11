Telangana ACB arrests sub-inspector for accepting Rs 25K bribe

Hyderabad: A sub-inspector of police was arrested by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday, July 10, for accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000.

KY Venu Gopal, sub-inspector, women’s police station, Gachibowli, had demanded a bribe from the complainant for removing his mother’s name from a case.

On the same day, ACB also arrested three government workers for demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000.

The trio, Special Deputy Collector Raja Reddy and Deputy Tahsildar Satish and Durgaiah, a driver in National Investment & Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ), Zaheerabad, Sangareddy, initially demanded a bribe of Rs 50000 from the complainant over a land acquisition file.

The Telangana ACB has urged the public to file a complaint in case any public servant demands a bribe for official work. Aggrieved individuals can contact the ACB on the toll-free number 1064, or through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB).