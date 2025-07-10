Telangana ACB arrests three officials for accepting Rs 15000 bribe

Hyderabad: Three Telangana government workers were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for accepting a bribe of Rs 15000 on Thursday, July 10.

The trio, Special Deputy Collector Raja Reddy and Deputy Tahsildar Satish and Durgaiah, a driver in National Investment & Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ), Zaheerabad, Sangareddy, initially demanded a bribe of Rs 50000 from the complainant over a land acquisition file.

The Telangana ACB has urged the public to file a complaint in case any public servant demands a bribe for official work. Aggrieved individuals can contact the ACB on the toll-free number 1064, or through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB).