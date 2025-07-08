Hyderabad govt officer arrested for demanding Rs 8K bribe

Hyderabad: Officials of the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a government official working in Hyderabad for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 8000 for doing her duty.

M Sudha, working as a deputy state tax officer in Madhapur, had demanded the bribe money to process a GST registration and issue a GST number for the complainant’s company.

Further investigation is underway.

The previous day, ACB officials arrested a deputy tahsildar for demanding a bribe of Rs 1,00,000 from the complainant.

Shaik Javeed was working on deputation in the Civil Supplies Department. He had initially demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant to issue a panchanama report for three seized vehicles.

Also Read Dy Tahsildar in Telangana ACB’s net for demanding Rs 1L bribe

Telangana ACB advises citizens to discourage bribery and contact the toll-free number 1064 for complaints. It can also be contacted through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB).