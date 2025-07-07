Dy Tahsildar in Telangana ACB’s net for demanding Rs 1L bribe

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday, July 7 nabbed deputy Tahsildar, Shaik Javeed from Miryalguda for demanding a bribe of Rs 1,00,000 from the complainant.

The accused officer had been working on deputation in the civil supplies department. He had initially demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant to issue a panchanama report for three seized vehicles.

The accused later reduced the amount to Rs 70,000 upon the complainant’s request. The complainant required the panchanama report in order to get vehicle release orders from the joint collector court.

Following the complaint, the accused officer was arrested and produced before a special judge’s court in Nampally.

Further investigation is underway.

Telangana ACB advises citizens to discourage bribery and contact the toll-free number 1064 for complaints. It can also be contacted through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB).