Telangana ACB arrests 2 govt officers for accepting Rs 10K bribe

Deputy Tahslidar and attender arrested by Telangana ACB from Kotapalli Mandal
Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday, July 4, arrested two government officers in Mancherial district for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 for conducting official duty.

Deputy tahsildar Akireddy Naveen Kumar and attender Gavidi Anjanna working in Kotapalli mandal demanded the money from the complainant for connecting his father’s Aadhaar number with his land record in the revenue records and issuing the pattadar passbook (proof of land ownership)..

ACB officials said Anjanna was working on behalf of his sick father.

Telangana ACB advises citizens to discourage bribery and contact the toll-free number 1064 for complaints. It can also be contacted through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB).

