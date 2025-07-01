Telangana ACB registers 126 cases in the first half of 2025

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered 126 cases and trapped, arrested 125 public servants, seizing an amount of Rs 24,57,000 and unearthing disproportionate assets worth Rs 27,66,60,526 in the first half of 2025.

From January to June 2025, Telangana ACB registered 80 trap cases, eight disproportionate assets cases, 14 criminal misconduct cases and made 10 regular enquiries, 11 surprise checks and three discreet enquiries.

Including public servants, the ACB also arrested eight outsourcing employees, private persons and remanded them to judicial custody. The bureau also finalised 129 cases in the past six months and sent final reports to the government.

In the month of June, ACB registered a total of 31 cases, enquiries. Of these, 15 were trap cases, two disproportionate assets cases, and three criminal misconduct cases. The officials also made four regular enquiries and seven surprise checks.

25 public servants, including two outsourcing employees/private individuals, were trapped/arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

An amount of Rs 3,43,500 was seized in trap cases of various departments, and along with this, 2 disproportionate assets worth Rs 13,50,000 and Rs 5,22,35,000 were unearthed in the month of June.

During the surprise checks conducted on RTA check posts and sub-registrar offices, an unaccounted amount of Rs 2,72,030 was seized.

A total of 11 cases were finalised, and final reports were sent to the government.