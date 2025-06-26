ACB raids RTA offices across Telangana, Rs 2,72,030 seized

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday, June 26 conducted surprise checks at road transport authority (RTA) offices, check posts and sub-registrar offices across the state amid allegations of corruption in the transport department.

Raids were conducted at the Salabatpur RTA checkpost, Kamarreddy district and at RTA offices in Uppal, Trimulgherry and Peddapalli.

During the check, an amount of Rs 1,81,030 was seized and several irregularities were found.

Surprise checks were also conducted at sub-registrar offices at Burugum padu of Khammam and Bheemdevera palli in Warangal during which an unaccounted amout of Rs 91,000 was seized and several irregularities were noted.

Necessary action will be taken by the government following a report by the ACB.

The ACB has asked the public to report any demand for bribes by officials by calling the toll-free number 1064. Complaints can also be lodged through WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X (formerly Twitter) @TelanganaACB. The complainants’ identities will be protected.

(According to initial reports the RTA office in Manneguda was also raided however ACB officials have not confirmed the same)