ACB raids RTA, excise check posts in Wankidi, seizes Rs 47,370 cash

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) carried out surprise raids on the RTA and Excise checkpoints at Wankidi, KB Asifabad district, revealing illegal cash collection from vehicles carrying transport.

The searches were carried out between 11:45 pm on April 2 to 3:00 am on April 3, 2025. ACB officials found three individuals, two at the excise check post and one at the RTA check post, collecting bribes from lorries and transport vehicles drivers.

Illegal cash seized

The ACB officials confiscated Rs 8,500 from Durshetti Ailaiah, who is an unauthorized collector/driver of AMVI Gugulothu Madhavi. Another Rs 9,700 was confiscated from Jadav Vijay Kumar, who is an unauthorized agent of MVI Sri Shankar Naik. Additionally, an unaccounted Rs 26,900 was discovered in a drop box at the check post.

At the excise check post, authorities confiscated Rs 2,270 from Hivri Subhash Ganapathi, who is an unauthorized collection agent.

Also Read Telangana ACB nabs 15 government officials for bribery in March

Irregularities

Besides the confiscation of the money, ACB officials found several irregularities, including:

Lack of key officials at the checkpoints

Unauthorised collection of money without issuing challans

Financial loss to the government due to corruption.

A report has been filed with the government, recommending action against erring officials.

The ACB has asked the public to report any demand for bribes by officials by calling the toll-free number 1064. Complaints can also be lodged through WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X (formerly Twitter) @TelanganaACB. The complainants’ identities will be protected.