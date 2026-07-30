Hyderabad welcomes South India’s first Starbucks Reserve

Hyderabad: TATA Starbucks on Thursday, July 30, unveiled its Starbucks Reserve store at a restored bungalow turned coffee house in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills. The store is the first Starbucks Reserve in South India and sixth in India.

It will be open for customers from August 1, from 7 am till 12 am offering small lot coffees from around the world, artisanal beverages and immersive coffee experiences. The store is also pet-friendly.

On the menu are Danish pastries such as mushroom feta, key lime pie and apple pie, croissant sandwiches and sourdough toasts. The store also offers exclusive creations, like the Jamaican stardust, espresso martini, ube cold brew and ube martini.

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As for ambience, the coffee house is decked up with an elegant white facade, expansive verandas, windows, and lush greenery with natural light.

Commenting on the upcoming launch, TATA Starbucks CEO Sushant Dash said, “Jubilee Hills has been an integral part of our journey in Hyderabad, and returning to this neighborhood with our first Starbucks Reserve store in South India is especially meaningful. As one of our strongest markets with over 30 stores, Hyderabad continues to embrace new coffee experiences, making it a natural home for Starbucks Reserve. We look forward to welcoming customers into a space where coffee, craftsmanship, and community come together in new and meaningful ways.”

Starbucks entered the Indian market in October 2012 through a 50/50 Joint Venture with Tata Consumer Products Limited and currently operates more than 500 stores in India across 80 cities.