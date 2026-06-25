Illegal motors seized for uninterrupted water supply in Hyderabad

Motors were attached to water connections and were affecting the normal supply of water to other consumers in the area.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Illegal motors seized for uninterrupted water supply in Hyderabad
Illegal motors seized for uninterrupted water supply in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has seized 11 illegal water motors during a special vigilance drive conducted in Srinagar Colony, Hyderabad.

According to HMWSSB, the motors were attached to water connections and were affecting the normal supply of water to other consumers in the area.

HMWSSB warned that strict action will be taken against those using illegal motors on water connections.

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The water board stated that repeat offenders may face a fine of Rs 5,000. In addition to the penalty, their motors will be seized and criminal cases may also be registered against them.

Residents experiencing low water pressure have been advised to report the issue to HMWSSB officials or contact the water board’s helpline at 155313 for assistance.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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