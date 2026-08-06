Active monsoon to bring heavy downpour to Bengal districts: IMD

Very heavy precipitation is likely over the south Bengal districts of Purba and Paschim Medinipur and Bankura, the IMD said.

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Kolkata: The IMD on Thursday, August 6, forecast heavy rain in some places across West Bengal till August 7 owing to an active monsoon and favourable wind pattern.

Very heavy precipitation is likely over the south Bengal districts of Purba and Paschim Medinipur and Bankura, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Heavy rain is likely over Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Jhargram, Purulia and Paschim Bardhaman districts till Friday, it said.

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The sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar will receive heavy downpour till Friday, the IMD said.

The coastal districts, which have received heavy rain over the last couple of days, are likely to receive more downpour during the next two days, it said.

Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district recorded the highest rainfall in West Bengal in 24 hours till 8.30 am at 111 mm on Thursday, according to IMD data.

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Kolkata received significantly high rainfall at 66 mm during the period, while neighbouring Salt Lake got 62 mm of rain, the IMD said.

The other places in the state which received good amounts of rainfall are Kalaikunda (77 mm), Canning (56 mm), Sagar Island (53 mm), and Haldia (52 mm), it said.

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