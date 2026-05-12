‘Beta Bhagao, Beta Bachao’, says KTR on Bandi Bhagirath POCSO case

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday, May 12, took a jibe at Bandi Sai Bhagirath, who is absconding after being booked in a POCSO case and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Beti Padhao Beti Bachao slogan has been altered to Beta Bhagao Beta Bachao.

The Sircilla MLA took to X, and alleged that the BJP and Congress are hand in glove in protecting the accused.

Original slogan was “Beti Padao, Beti Bachao”



Latest is



“Beta Bhagao, Beta Bachao”



Well done both BJP and Congress 👏#POCSO — KTR (@KTRBRS) May 12, 2026

Bhagirath moves court

KTR’s remark comes at a time when Bandi Sai Bhagirath moved the High Court, seeking an anticipatory bail in the POCSO case against him. Bhagirath, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar was booked under the POCSO case on May 8, by the Petbasheerabad police.

Also Read POCSO FIR against Bandi Sanjay’s son in Hyderabad

A report by The South First stated that, as per a senior police official, the FIR was registered at Pet Basheerabad Police Station in Hyderabad under Sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 11/12 of the POCSO Act.

The report further states that the complainant, a girl aged around 17, alleged that she was made to consume alcohol and then sexually assaulted at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad on two separate occasions.