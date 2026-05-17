TG EAPCET results 2026 declared; list of toppers released

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) announced the TG EAPCET 2026 results and list of toppers on Sunday, May 17 at 11 am.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website. The exam for the Agriculture and Pharmacy (A&P) streams was held on May 4 and 5, and from May 9 to 11 for the Engineering stream.

List of TG EAPCET 2026 toppers

Apart from results, the list of toppers in both Engineering and Agriculture & Pharmacy streams was also released.

Engineering stream toppers with marks:

M Rushi (156.63532) Bejugama Anshul (148.708176) Maraka Vamsidhar Reddy (147.056336) Jonnala Roshan Manideep Reddy (144.445408) Adula Sai Nikith (143.307835) Mallavarapu Aasna (143.289441) Vivan Sharad Mahiswari (142.926964) Telluri Shreyas Reddy (140.249202) Bommireddy Sameeraj Reddy (139.856143) Rapolu Jayanth Shekhar (139.781223)

Toppers in Agriculture & Pharmacy stream

Following is the list of TG EAPCET 2026 Agriculture & Pharmacy stream toppers with marks:

Mukkaram Ahmed (150.177079) Taduri Nivrut Sai Venkat (43.439842) Sahiti Geetika Gunithi (142.354904) Mayuk Jayasimha (139.780946) Amair Anas (137.400516) Nathan Sheba Jerusha (137.242821) Periketi Anuraag (136.672659) Bura Sai Sharan (135.216625) Maruthi Satya Srikar (134.971629) Rutumbika Mohanty (134.576582)

Download TG EAPCET 2026 results

To download the TG EAPCET 2026 results, follow these simple steps: