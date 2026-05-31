Hyderabad traffic personnel's use of personal phone to take photos challenged.

Hyderabad: A video circulating on social media shows a motorist challenging a traffic personnel after allegedly being photographed using a personal mobile phone during a traffic enforcement check in Hyderabad.

In the video posted on X on Saturday, May 30, the motorist is heard questioning the individual’s authority to take photographs on a personal device, claiming that such practices are not permitted under recent Telangana High Court directions.

The post accompanying the video further alleges that the individual was a traffic volunteer and not a police officer.

Cyberabad Police, Hyderabad



These guys are not even the Police they are just volunteers whose job is to help guide the Traffic



Even if he was a Police Officer he has no right to click photos in their personal phones pic.twitter.com/G5DlQ0FzU7 — copwatchbharat (@copwatchbharat) May 30, 2026

HC orders

The incident has drawn attention because the Telangana High Court recently held that traffic violations should not be recorded using personal mobile phones or uncertified cameras.

The court directed that enforcement actions must be based on evidence captured through official, government-certified surveillance systems.

The High Court also prohibited the seizure of vehicle keys and coercive roadside collection of pending challans, stating that authorities must follow the legal process prescribed under the Motor Vehicles Act.

The identity of the individual seen in the video and the exact circumstances of the incident could not be independently verified. Cyberabad Police had not commented on the allegations at the time of publication.