Video: Mysuru woman calls Assam migrant workers ‘illegal Bangladeshis’

Mysuru: A video from Mysuru, Karnataka, has surfaced on social media platforms where a woman is allegedly branding migrant workers from Assam as ‘illegal Bangladeshis,’ much to their anger.

The woman, identified as Padma Shree, can be heard saying, “Tum log sahi sahi bolo Bangladesh se aaye hua na? Ghuspeti log hai na tum log (Answer correctly, are you all from Bangladesh? Aren’t you all infiltrators?)”

The group contained men, women and children. When one of them replies, they are from Assam who have come to Mysuru for work, Padma Shree says, “Rukho, abhi police aayega, usko bolo. Bajrang Dal walen aayenge, unko bolo. Udhar ki government bhaga rahein hai na, tho idhar (Karnataka) mein chup kle aaye ho (Wait, the police will come soon, tell them. The Bajrang Dal people will come too, tell them. The government there is driving you away, isn’t it? So you’ve quietly come to Karnataka.”

A woman named Padma Shree from Mysore has uploaded a video where she filmed branding a group of people as 'illegal Bangladeshi immigrants' without producing any proof. In the video, the people being filmed repeatedly say they are Indians from Assam, yet their words are ignored… pic.twitter.com/ZuqaPCn1e4 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 29, 2026

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had recently won the Assam Assembly elections with a sweeping majority. Himanta Biswa Sarma was crowned as the chief minister. He, on several occasions, made statements that his government will deal strongly with illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and aim to make the state “infiltration-free.”

His social media posts have repeatedly posted alleged illegal migrants who have been “pushed back to Bangladesh.”