Telangana food safety dept raids dairy units, suspends licenses

Hyderabad: The Telangana Food Safety Department, over the course of July 7 and 8, launched raids at two dairy units in Sangareddy and discovered major violations, including misbranding and use of expired reagents.

The department suspended the licenses of Saraswathi Dairy Products India Pvt Ltd and Divya Enterprises subsequently.

During the raids, the teams found that the dairy units were selling misbranded products such as Keston Curd and Divya Curds with misleading claims and advertisements. The dairy units also followed poor hygiene and sanitation, maintaining an inadequate record of traceability.

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The two shops had other major issues, the food safety department said, adding that the units suffered from pest infestation and structural deficiencies. Nor did the dairy units follow proper storage and safety practices.

The Telangana Food Safety Department, taking note of the violations, suspended their licenses and seized 3,800 kg of cream worth Rs 9.22 lakh and collected samples of milk, curd and paneer for laboratory analysis.