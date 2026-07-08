Hyderabad restaurant with nearly 4-star rating flagged for hygiene violations

Hyderabad: Rat droppings on stored food items were discovered during a food raid at a Hyderabad restaurant which has a 3.7-star rating on Zomato.

The Wine Dine Kitchen & Bar

The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation food safety officials, on Wednesday, July 8, inspected The Wine Dine Kitchen & Bar near Rainbow Vistas.

Besides the rat droppings, officials found expired mushrooms, rusting inside the freezer and improper segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items. Staff failed to produce medical fitness certificates of food handlers, and First In First Out (FIFO) and First Expired First Out (FEFO) were also not followed.

Food safety officials noted good practises like hotwater sanitization of utensils and no storage of stale food.

Shree Dwaraka Grand

Similarly, a raid at Shree Dwaraka Grand in Bagh Ameer, Kukatpally, found four to five cats inside the kitchen, along with a heavy cockroach and fly infestation, expired food items like butter and chana dal and an expired FSSAI licence while continuing to accept online orders.

The kitchen floor was found to be in poor condition, utensils were not being sanitised using hot water, and water quality test reports were unavailable.

However, officials noted that no stale food was found during the inspection.

The restaurant is operated by Reddy Catering Services.

🍽️ Food Safety Inspection Drive



Establishment: Shree Dwaraka Grand (Trade Name on Zomato)

Firm: Reddy Catering Services (Cloud Kitchen)

📍 Bagh Ameer

📅 08.07.2026



As part of routine food safety inspections across Cyberabad, CMC Food Safety teams inspected Shree Dwaraka Grand,… pic.twitter.com/JhA61VWbMK — Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (@CMC_Offcl) July 8, 2026

Siddique Khabab Centre

Officials found improper storage of meat, water stagnation and no hot water sanitisation of utensils. Dustbins were left open, attracting flies, and worker washrooms were very dirty.

Arabian Mandi

A food raid was conducted at Arabian Mandi near Moosapet Metro Pillar No 873, where officials noted overall good practices and some improvements.

Hot water sanitisation of utensils was followed; no stale food items were found; the kitchen and its flooring were clean and well maintained; no visible pest infestations; and staff maintained procurement records for chicken and mutton.

However, officials found the usage of synthetic food colours and water testing and medical fitness certificates were unavailable.